Sinn Fein hails ‘new era’ for N Ireland after historic polls

Belfast: Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill on Saturday hailed a "new era" for Northern Ireland as pro-UK unionists conceded a historic election victory for her Irish nationalist party, while threatening anew to boycott the devolved government.

"It’s a defining moment for our politics and our people," O’Neill said before full results were announced.

"I will provide leadership which is inclusive, which celebrates diversity, which guarantees rights and equality for those who have been excluded, discriminated against or ignored in the past."

Tallies from Thursday’s complex proportional voting showed Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA paramilitary group, had secured at least 23 seats for the 90-seat legislature, setting it on course for victory.

Sinn Fein will have enough seats to make O’Neill first minister, a century after Northern Ireland was carved out as a Protestant fiefdom under British rule.

"The people have spoken and our job is now to turn up. I expect others to turn up also," O’Neill told reporters, stressing the new government must tackle foremost a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

But she said a "healthy conversation is already underway" about Irish reunification, and the party is targeting a referendum in the next five years.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson conceded that his nationalist rivals looked set to "emerge as the largest party", with the DUP winning 21 seats so far.