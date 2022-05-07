Early marriage

Forced marriages have unfortunately become a norm in our society. They are often conducted for the purpose of debt negotiation or dispute resolution. Sometimes, young girls or even boys are made to marry their cousins or other relatives just to ensure that their generational wealth stays in their families.
Women bear the brunt of these outdated practices. Many girls suffer from health problems as well. The authorities need to put an end to such practices.
Fatima Baig
Lahore
Intolerance has been rising in Pakistani society for quite some time now. In March 2022, three young students stabbed...
The Karachi University attack exposes the loopholes in the varsity’s security system. CCTV footage showed that the...
Karachi has a population of close to 20 million and is known as the economic hub of Pakistan. A major challenge facing...
The former prime minister and PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, has played a vital role in Pakistani politics in recent...
Hussainabad is a small town in Hyderabad and has a population of more than 500,000, but, unfortunately, it looks like...
Many social media users are comparing the West’s treatment of the Ukraine crisis with that of the Palestine-Israel...
Comments