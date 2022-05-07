Early marriage

Forced marriages have unfortunately become a norm in our society. They are often conducted for the purpose of debt negotiation or dispute resolution. Sometimes, young girls or even boys are made to marry their cousins or other relatives just to ensure that their generational wealth stays in their families.

Women bear the brunt of these outdated practices. Many girls suffer from health problems as well. The authorities need to put an end to such practices.

Fatima Baig

Lahore