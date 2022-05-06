The new government that came to power last month is facing a big problem of maintaining petrol prices. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail recently shared that subsidies on petroleum products are benefiting only the rich. Some financial analysts believe that petrol prices will cross the Rs200 mark. All over the world, petroleum products are expensive. But other countries have strong public transportation systems in place that meet people’s travelling needs.

In Pakistan, a majority of urban cities are without public transport. How can people afford high petroleum prices? The government must focus on setting up transportation projects to offer affordable travel options to people. If raising petrol prices is necessary, the government should take the decision.

Irfan Hakeem

Multan