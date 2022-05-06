Since its creation, Pakistan has been facing multiple issues including political instability, economic issues and bad governance. After the tragic and untimely death of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the country couldn’t get a sincere leader. Influential landlords, industrialists and business owners hijacked the country’s political landscape. Their unchallenged rule resulted in rampant corruption and political instability.
The current political instability created after the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan may create serious problems if it is left unattended.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
