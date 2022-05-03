Seven of a family killed in car accident

Photo: The News/File

NAWABSHAH: As many as seven members of a family were killed in a car accident on National Highway near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah.

The unfortunate incident took place when the family was returning home at Moro after Eid shopping from Hyderabad. The driver lost control due to over-speeding and the car fell into Rain Branch Canal. The car turned turtle and caught fire.

By the time, the rescue time arrived, the car occupants had burnt to death. The rescue team retrieved the charred bodies after hectic efforts. The victims included three women, as many children and a man who was driving the car.

The deceased were identified as Afzal s/o Muhammad Siddique Solangi, Mahak d/o Muhammad Siddique, Samina d/o Muhammad Siddique, Khatoon w/o Muhammad Easa Solangi, Falak d/o Muhammad easa, Anam d/o Muhammad Easa and Anitta d/o Muhammad Easa.