Security arrangements for Eidul Fitr reviewed

SIALKOT; A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of PMLN MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt to review law and order and security arrangements on the Eidul Fitr in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, DPO Hassan Iqbal, MPAs Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaqat, Naveed Ashraf, Rana Abdul Sattar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal. Addressing a meeting held at DC Office, MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that as per special directive of the Punjab chief minister, foolproof security arrangements had been finalised for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr.

He said that special arrangements should be made for cleanliness in Eidgahs, cemeteries and other places where Eid prayers would be offered on Eidul Fitr. He said that special plan should be made for traffic on Chand Raat. Giving briefing on Eid security plan, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) would make special cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Fitr.

He said that District Emergency Operation Centre had been set up at DC Office Sialkot where officers and staff concerned would be present 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in three shifts. District Police Officer Hassan Iqbal said that a flag march would be held in the city and police mobile had been fully activated. He said that law would strictly deal with kite flying, fireworks, wheelie and aerial firing in the district.

He said that there would be a complete ban on display of all kinds of weapons on Eidul Fitr. Special measures would be taken for traffic management, he added. He said that Eid prayer gatherings would be held at 1800 places in the district, which were divided into A, B and C categories. MPAs Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaqat, Naveed Ashraf and Rana Abdul Sattar also spoke on the occasion.