Shehbaz wants free treatment for 50pc patients at PKLI

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed authorities concerned to provide free treatment to at least 50pc of patients at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

The Prime Minister, chairing a meeting to review the matters pertaining to PKLI, was told that it had carried out 290 kidney transplants and 190 liver transplants last year. Of those, only 17pc were provided with free medical treatment. The Prime Minister was briefed on the administrative affairs of the institute as well as a Nursing University project. He expressed his displeasure over negligence in the completion of PKLI project. He said the PKLI was meant to provide free transplant services to poor people from across the country so that they would not have to travel abroad.

Calling for converting the PKLI into a trust, the Prime Minister instructed the Punjab chief secretary to furnish a strategy within three days to make the institute financially independent. “No patients should be deprived of medical treatment just for financial reasons,” he added.

He observed that poor people had to face difficulties in availing quality healthcare and added that the provision of free health facilities was among his government’s priorities. The Prime Minister also called for changing the mindset of ignoring poor people and instructed to keep their services among top priorities. He also called for early completion of the Nursing University project and outsourcing the sanitary services, if needed, in order to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital at a par with international standards.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Punjab Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, relevant senior officials and management of PKLI attended the meeting.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on Eidul Fitr. The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar. The Emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

The Prime Minister invited the Amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan at an early date. The Emir also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Qatar. Shehbaz Sharif also called Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to convey greetings on Eid. He conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain and reiterated that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the measures taken by Bahrain to look after Pakistani workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reciprocating to the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his recent election and assumption of office. Reaffirming Bahrain’s commitment to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, he said he looked forward to working closely with the Prime Minister to advance the objective.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to extend Eid greetings. During the conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed the best wishes for the brotherly people of Kuwait on the auspicious occasion. Reciprocating the greetings, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. While reaffirming their common resolve to further strengthen the bilateral ties, the two leaders exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Prime Minister of Kuwait for the special care taken by the government of Kuwait for Pakistanis living and working in Kuwait. The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the Kuwait Prime Minister to visit Pakistan at an early date.