Vlasov dominates time trial to win Tour of Romandie

VILLARS, Switzerland: Aleksandr Vlasov won the Tour of Romandie on Sunday, the biggest victory of his career, by powering to victory in the final stage a 15.8 kilometres time trial.

The 26-year-old Bohra rider, who won the Tour of Valencia in February, finished the rainy ride from Aigle to Villars in 33 min 40 sec, 31 seconds ahead of German Simon Geschke of Cofidis.

Vlasov, who had finished second in the mountain stage on Saturday, ended 50 seconds clear of Swiss rider Gino Mader, who was third on Sunday, in the overall standings.Geschke was third another five seconds back.

Overnight leader Rohan Dennis, a double time-trial world champion, who had battled hard to stay with the climbers on Saturday, had a disastrous day finishing the stage 22nd at 2 min 12sec. The Australian slipped to eighth overall, 1min 54sec behind Vlasov.