A horrible crime

The recent suicide attack on a van carrying Chinese teachers inside a university is heinous. The suicide bomber was a woman and was highly educated. She was a mother of two children. The attack has raised questions over the university’s security system. How can anyone bring explosives into the campus? The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group was previously involved in attacks on the Chinese consulate and the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The law-enforcement agencies must devise a foolproof plan to tackle this issue. Our country must achieve its goal of everlasting peace. The authorities concerned should pay more attention to Balochistan’s issue that must be resolved for peace and development in the region.

Fawad Idrees

Karachi