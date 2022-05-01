Charsadda blast: Case registered against unknown terrorists

CHARSADDA: The station house officer of Nissata Police Station was suspended and closed to police lines for poor security arrangements after an explosion occurred outside the police station.
The police have also registered a case against unidentified terrorists for attacking the Nissata Police Station with explosives.
Registering the case on the report of Gul Malik, the SHO Nissata Police Station, the police have included sections 7-ATA, 302, 324, 427 and others. A cop had embraced martyrdom when an explosion occurred at the gate of Nissata Police Station the previous day.
Constable Raheem Badshah was standing near the gate of Nissata Police Station when the blast occurred. He had embraced martyrdom on the spot.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Yaseen Farooq visited the affected police station after 20 hours where poor security arrangements came to limelight. Following the DIG visit, the SHO Gul Malik was suspended and closed to police lines.
Questions were raised when it emerged that the security cameras were made dysfunctional an hour before the explosion.
The police failed to collect the required information and evidence against the terrorists involved in the attack of police station due to defective security cameras.
