'Scream 7' breaks box office record of slasher franchise: 'We are grateful'
'Scream 7' success at the box office is due to several reasons, from the star cast to premium screens
Scream 7, a much-awaited movie, has been released, and true to its expectation, the film smashed the box office record of the slasher franchise.
From ticket sales globally, the film raked in $97.2 million, with $64 million derived from the domestic market.
There are multiple reasons as to why the latest instalment opened to record-breaking revenues. First is the return of Neve Campbell, the veteran star of the franchise, who nearly appeared in every instalment playing Sidney Prescott.
So, there is a nostalgia factor.
In addition, legacy cast members including Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Matthew Lillard also boosted the latest film to mark a milestone at the box office.
Then, there is a new face, Isabel May, who plays Sidney's daughter, who is also a factor beside Imax screens – on which, for the first time, a Screen movie is screened – powering Scream 7 to have the biggest opening in the slasher franchise.
Gary Barber, CEO of Spyglass Media, in a statement gushed over the success, stating, “This historic, franchise record-breaking box office performance is a testament to the enduring legacy created by our director Kevin Williamson 30 years ago, led by the incomparable Neve Campbell, breakout star Isabel May, legacy stalwart Courteney Cox and the entire cast."
"We are truly grateful to audiences around the world who enthusiastically showed up to theatres, ready for another thrilling Ghostface experience.”
Scream 7 is running in theatres now.
