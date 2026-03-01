'Bridgerton' season 4 delivers shocking twist, director explains why it was important

Showrunner Jess Brownwell explains devastating death which rocked 'Bridgerton' S4

Bridgerton, a romantic drama on Netflix, season four, was going smoothly. Viewers were hooked into the story as it was unfolding; a devastating shock was waiting for them.



Then it hit them on the penultimate episode.

It was the death of John Stirling, played by Victor Alli. His demise left his wife, Francessa, portrayed by Hannah Dodd, in shock.

But Jess Brownell, the series showrunner, tells People that John's death was necessary for the main storyline of Benedict and Sophie.

"Obviously, episode 7 does shift its focus a little bit to Francesca, but I think that John's death plays a major role in Benedict and Sophie's story," he shares.

"Because Benedict and Sophie have this giant obstacle between them — which is class — we felt like, in fact, this major loss might be the thing that could allow, particularly Violet and Benedict, to shift their perspective," the director adds.

John's death, Brownell says, made Violet – the family's matriarch – heart sympathetic toward the Benedict and Sophie relationship.

"Because I think when you go through a loss like that, you realise that life is short and love is the most important thing," he notes.

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix.