Photo: Inside Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney's plans to settle down, have a baby

Scooter Braun reportedly does not want to waste a second not claiming Sydney Sweeney.

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, Braun wants to settle down with Sweeney as soon as possible.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source tipped, “He tells her all the time, and in front of people, that she’s going to be his wife and have his baby.”

“When he first started saying it, she’d laugh it off, but not anymore,” they continued.

Even though in a previous chat, the Euphoria star claimed to GQ Magazine that she is not “looking for a man right now,” the source claimed that she has also been fallen head over heels for him.

“Now, she gets giddy. It’s obvious she’s fallen hard for him, too.”

It is noteworthy that the spark between Sweeney and Braun after the actress ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino last March.

Previously, it was claimed that they are keeping things casual, but now it seems as though they have become the real deal.

During the early stages of their romance, The National Enquirer even reported that the couple’s relationship “started as a business connection.”

At that time, the music mogul reportedly “made her a lot of promises about what he could help her achieve with her career,”but now he cannot help but think that Sweeney is the "prize."