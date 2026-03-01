Photo: Bobby Moynihan makes shock admission about 1994's 'The Lion King' as he steps into new role

Bobby Moynihan has expressed an uncanny admiration for the classic 1994's Lion King.

Recently, the Saturday Night Live alum had a candid chat with PEOPLE Magazine at the premiere of his new animated movie, Hoppers.

During the event, Moynihan revealed that there is one Disney movie that he used to watch every single day during his time in college.

As he steps into royal territory as King George in the upcoming Disney Pixar film Hoppers, he revealed his college days obsession by saying, “I have a very distinct memory, but it was a little late in life. The Lion King in college.”

“I woke up every day for a year in college and watched The Lion King. I was a little too old. I probably should have been going to class,” he quipped stating that he used to prioritize this streaming routine over his study.

"It was a lot of Lion King," he admits. "I'll still do it to this day. It's the best, the best."

He even claimed that this admiration of the classic Disney movie does not only stay with the animated one but also extends to the Broadway stage version.

Claiming that he would love to play warthog, Pumbaa, he added, “I would kill to do that [Broadway show].”

Moynihan concluded, “I would play Pumbaa in that show in a second.”