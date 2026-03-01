'Sinners' star blasts major media company for 2026 BAFTAs incident

Jayme Lawson calls out the 2026 BAFTA Awards broadcaster for carelessness

John Davidson, who is diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, shouted a racial slur while Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were at the 2026 BAFTAs stage.



Though, the actors gracefully handled the shocking matter. But their co-star Jayme Lawson is furious over the award show's broadcaster, BBC.

She says the media company did not edit the offensive word in the coverage, which shows their carelessness.

"Then the BBC airing what they aired is careless — and not like some haphazard accident — a real lack of care was exercised for those two Black men.”

Adding insult to injury, Lawson points out that the BBC does censor a few other words but not the 'N-word'.

“And we know the BBC knows how to take care of what they care about because they censored a bunch of other [words]." They went so far as to make sure certain things weren’t topics of conversation."

Jayme Lawson

She continues, "They censored Akinola [Davies Jr]'s speech, the director of My Father’s Shadow, which is an amazing film, by the way. So you censored one Black man. You failed to protect two others and our production designer, Hannah [Beachler]."

"You do not care for our dignity, our humanity. You want to celebrate our art, but you won’t protect [us]. And that’s why we celebrate Sinners. That’s why we celebrate Ryan [Coogler]. That’s why we show up to the NAACP because those are spaces where we felt safe, where we feel safe," Lawson concludes.