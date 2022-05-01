No Eid holidays for LWMC staff

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced a zero waste operation before Eid-ul-Fitr followed by the washing and sweeping of mosques, graveyards and Eidgahs across the city on Eid day.

Holidays of all operational officers and staff have been cancelled in order to ensure exemplary cleanliness services on Eid and to facilitate the public. All town managers and fleet in charges will ensure the presence of machinery and workers on emergency basis for complete implementation of Waste Management Plan on Eid-ul-Fitr. On the instructions of CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, Deputy CEO LWMC Ahmed Ayyaz chaired a special meeting to enforce Eid-ul-Fitr plan. Deputy General Manager Operation, Senior Manager Workshop along with Town Managers and Fleet Incharge attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Ahmed Ayyaz directed the officials to remain active in the field during the Eid while directed the workshop team to send vehicles in the field on priority. He stated that the LWMC has started working on Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness plan and the target of washing 175 mosques has already been achieved.

He added that no negligence would be tolerated over cleanliness of the city. The complaints of citizens shall be resolved on priority and the containers will be emptied on priority basis. Citizens should also cooperate with the department to ensure cleanliness in the city and avoid littering.

In case of any waste related complaint citizen can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore Mobile application.

Wasa promises uninterrupted water supply on Eid: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has announced to provide an uninterrupted water supply to the citizens during Eid holidays.

In this regard, Managing Director Wasa M Tanveer chaired a meeting, which was attended by DMD (Operations) and all directors and Xens. MD Wasa discussed Eid preparations and directed all the field formations to remain active and alert and ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the citizens.

He also discussed ongoing development works and installation of tube wells and reviewed progress of the projects. In case of tube well malfunction, immediate repair and delivery of water tankers to the affected areas, MD Wasa said.

All officers should visit mosques and adjoining areas before Eid prayers, MD Wasa M Tanveer said and said there should be no missing manhole cover or gutter boiling around the mosques.

Action will be taken against negligent officers and staff, Tanveer warned and said holidays of all operational staff have been cancelled during Eid days.