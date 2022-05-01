Be careful

This refers to the editorial, ‘What have we become?’ (April 30). Those people who used this religious place as a platform to protest against government officials should be ashamed of themselves. There are certain etiquettes that must be followed at such places. One of the protesters even physically attacked Shahzain Bugti.
This demands for effective steps for an immediate end to this intolerance among our people. Imran Khan should react responsibly and condemn this attack that was carried out by people who claimed to be his supporters. If such incidents continue to happen time and again, pilgrims from Pakistan will be banned from visiting these holy places.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nanakana Sahib
