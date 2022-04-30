Federal minister warns GB, KP over GLOF events

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has called upon the home departments, provincial disaster management authorities and their provincial teams to take immediate precautionary actions to mitigate against possible GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) events and flash-floods in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to an increase in regional temperature.

“The Ministry of Climate Change has issued an official warning in an advisory note addressed to the relevant organizations, with particular attention drawn towards the possible occurrence of glacial lake outburst floods and flash-floods in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan regions,” she said while issuing a an official GLOF Event alert by the Ministry of Climate Change.

Rehman said the provincial and district governments should issue special directives in this context besides monitoring its implementation. “A heatwave in March and April is unprecedented and alarming, putting the public at risk,” she said. However, she said international organizations have already warned of a severe and prolonged heatwave in Pakistan. People are urged to take precautionary measures to avoid extreme heat and GLOF event. She said there has been a climatic shift in the region, which has led to an increase in GLOF events and flash-floods.

Whilst the NDMA must also act, she said it is imperative for all stakeholders to take precautionary actions and respond in time to prevent any possible injuries, loss of lives or livelihoods of vulnerable communities in the wake of any eventuality. She said this is the first time in decades that Pakistan is experiencing what many call a “spring-less year” in March 2022. “We were also home to the two hottest places on the planet for two successive years and these are alarming episodes and need a clear response."