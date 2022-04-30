Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick named Austria coach

VIENNA: Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed coach of Austria’s national team, the federation said Friday, but he will continue in a consultancy role at the club.
Rangnick joined United as interim manager in November last year and will move into an advisory position after Ajax coach Erik ten Hag comes in as the new permanent manager.
The 63-year-old German “will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned,” United said in a statement.
The Austrian federation said Rangnick had been given a two-year deal that will be extended to four years if he secures qualification for the 2024 European championship.
“We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick we have been able to attract an outstanding expert in international football,” Austrian federation president Gerhard Milletich said.
United’s already slim hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and securing a Champions League spot took another blow with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday.
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board has issued tenders for laying of synthetic athletic track at PSB Coaching Centre...
LAHORE: Former Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir said he couldn’t say no to Gloucestershire’s offer to return to the...
PARIS: Gianluca Mancini’s second-half own goal allowed Leicester City to draw 1-1 with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the...
LONDON: Eintracht Frankfurt seized control of their Europa League semi-final against West Ham as Japan midfielder...
LONDON: Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the...
KARACHI: Saeed Bin Nasir’s masterly knock of 81 guided Total Energy to an emphatic 54-run victory over IMI Omar in...
Comments