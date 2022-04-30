Woman attempts suicide with three children

In a bid to commit suicide, a woman along with her three children jumped off the Native Jetty Bridge into the sea over financial issues on Friday. However, she and her children were safely rescued after a timely response came from people sitting at a food street and a rescue team.

The entire incident was captured on camera. The video went viral on the internet, showing that the woman and her children jumped from the bridge. As soon as the woman and her children fell into the water, people sitting on the food street started screaming. The screams for help drew the attention of the rescue team of a hotel located under the bridge. The team took timely action and rescued the woman and her kids, who were later handed over to police.

According to the hotel management, the rescuers took timely action and rescued the four within 42 seconds. It added that the woman and her kids were later handed to other family members. Police said that the woman who attempted to commit suicide was identified was Ayesha, a resident of Manzoor Colony.

Baldia Division SP Faizan Ali told the media that the police had recorded the statement of Ayesha, who in her initial statement stated that her husband, a wood factory worker, had been unemployed for a long time, and the family had been facing a financial crisis.

The husband used to quarrel with the woman; therefore, she decided to end her and her children’s lives. After getting information, the woman’s husband, Faisal, and her parents reached the police station. Police said that the woman and her three children were later handed over to her parents.