Ukraine says Russia taking ‘colossal losses’ in eastern battle

KYIV: Ukraine acknowledged on Friday it was taking heavy losses in Russia's assault in the east, but said Russia's losses were even worse.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also praised his US counterpart Joe Biden after he called on Congress to send as much as US$33 billion (S$46 billion) of aid to help Kyiv withstand the ongoing attack. The latest offer of help amounts to nearly 10 times the aid Washington has sent so far since the war began on February 24.

Also on Friday, the body of a journalist from US-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty was found in rubble in the Ukrainian capital, killed in a Russian missile attack during a visit by the United Nations secretary-general.