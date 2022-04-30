Ukraine says Russia taking ‘colossal losses’ in eastern battle

KYIV: Ukraine acknowledged on Friday it was taking heavy losses in Russia's assault in the east, but said Russia's losses were even worse.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also praised his US counterpart Joe Biden after he called on Congress to send as much as US$33 billion (S$46 billion) of aid to help Kyiv withstand the ongoing attack. The latest offer of help amounts to nearly 10 times the aid Washington has sent so far since the war began on February 24.
Also on Friday, the body of a journalist from US-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty was found in rubble in the Ukrainian capital, killed in a Russian missile attack during a visit by the United Nations secretary-general.
LONDON: Former tennis star Boris Becker was on Friday jailed for two and a half years after being found guilty by a...
TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Friday to join annual pro-Palestinian rallies.The Quds Day...
BEIJING: China must press ahead with its "magic weapon" zero-Covid strategy, health officials said on Friday, despite...
PARIS: France’s left-wing parties attempted on Friday to patch together an alliance ahead of June parliamentary...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman received Turkish President Recep Tayyip...
PARIS: Executions in Iran rose by 25 percent in 2021, a report by two leading NGOs said on Thursday, expressing alarm...
Comments