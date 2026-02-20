Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis share how they handle relationship conflicts

Jim Curtis says he and Jennifer Aniston are open about how they navigate disagreements.

Curtis spoke candidly about their dynamic during a recent appearance on the Ced with Intention podcast, explaining that while small arguments do happen, the couple focuses on resolving issues rather than avoiding them.

He said spending significant time together naturally leads to occasional tension, but they choose to address problems directly instead of letting resentment build.

According to Curtis, couples typically face a choice during conflict: withdraw emotionally, physically distance themselves, or actively repair the situation through conversation and accountability.

He stressed that apologies alone are not enough if the same problems keep resurfacing, noting that trust can erode if patterns are not genuinely addressed.

Curtis also highlighted the importance of setting clear relationship expectations early, including understanding how each partner communicates during conflict.

He believes many couples struggle because they fail to consciously manage emotional triggers and unresolved personal issues.

The pair were first romantically linked in July 2025 and later made their relationship public on Instagram in November.