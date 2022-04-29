Governor's Secretariat summons UoH registrar

HARIPUR: The KP Governor’s Secretariat has taken notice of the allegations of Universities Act and statutes violations and some decisions by the acting vice-chancellor of the University of Haripur.

It asked the registrar to attend the meeting convened by the principal secretary to the governor scheduled for May 12, sources told The News here on Thursday.

The letter carried the subject " Meeting to discuss irregularities in the University of Haripur during the period of Dr Ayub Khan acting VC of UoH".