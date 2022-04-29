Governor's Secretariat summons UoH registrar

HARIPUR: The KP Governor’s Secretariat has taken notice of the allegations of Universities Act and statutes violations and some decisions by the acting vice-chancellor of the University of Haripur.
It asked the registrar to attend the meeting convened by the principal secretary to the governor scheduled for May 12, sources told The News here on Thursday.
The letter carried the subject " Meeting to discuss irregularities in the University of Haripur during the period of Dr Ayub Khan acting VC of UoH".
CHITRAL: Shahzada Mohiuddin, who passed away in Islamabad the previous day, was laid to rest at his native town on...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued notification in connection with grant of honorarium for its...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority here on Thursday advised societies operating without proper No Object...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance here on Thursday clarified that there had been no fresh borrowings by the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday Prime Minister Shehbaz...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has taken notice of alleged promotions and appointments to...
Comments