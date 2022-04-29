PCB announces women team probables for Sri Lanka series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the probables for the national women team’s training camp ahead of the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka, here on Thursday.

The national women’s selectors have named 26 players for the training camp for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka; the series will begin on May 24 in Karachi.

The Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, National Stadium Karachi, will host the 12-day training programme from May 7 to 18.

The team’s captain Bismah Maroof, all-rounder Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Fatima Sana are unavailable for the camp as the quartet are due to compete in a women’s T20 event in Dubai. They will join the squad for the series on May 17. Nashra Sandhu, a left-arm spinner, will also be unable to participate in the camp owing to a shoulder injury.

All the six matches (three ODIs and three T20Is) will be played at Southend Club Karachi. The players who will participate in the training camp are:

Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar and Yusra Amir.