Strict security for Jummatul Wida, Al-Quds Day rallies

LAHORE:Punjab Police completed security arrangements for 27th night of Ramazan, Jumma-tul-Wida and Al-Quds Day. More than 30,000 officials will provide security for 28,019 gatherings and 108 Al-Quds Day rallies. More than 5,000 personnel, including 41 officers would perform security duty at 5,057 religious gatherings of Jumma-tul-Wida and rallies of Al-Quds Day. Sensitive gatherings and religious sites will be constantly monitored by the PSCA and the Central Police Office.