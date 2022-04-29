Sharjeel congratulates newly elected office-bearers of Sindh Journalists Council

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated the 2022 office-bearers of the Sindh Journalists Council elected in the council’s general body meeting on Wednesday.

He praised the efforts made by the council for raising concern for the security of journalists, and promoting and protecting the right of freedom of expression.

Rafiq Bhutto was elected as the patron in chief, Qazi Zulfiqar as the pesident, Syed Munawar Alam as the senior vice president, Najibullah Naich as the vice president, Shahid Sial as the general Secretary, Asad Arain as the joint secretary, Abdullah Solangi as the deputy secretary, Saleem Jhandeer as the treasurer and Shabir Lashari as the information secretary.

Congratulating them, Memon expressed the hope that the newly-elected body would continue struggle for the welfare and rights of journalists. He added that the Sindh government led by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always supported journalists and their associations in order to create a conducive working environment for media workers. He assured the council that the Sindh government would continue to extend cooperation to them as the PPP believed that free media was essential for a democratic society.