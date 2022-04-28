Farah Khan among Ring Road scam beneficiaries

RAWALPINDI: One more name has come to the fore lately, who benefited from Ring Road scam. Farah Khan, whose name surfaced after the end of PTI government, also benefited from the controversial road project.

According to sources, Farah Khan purchased 200 kanals of land from Shahid Khan. However, the Rawalpindi administration, especially the Revenue Department, expressed ignorance about that deal.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the land was purchased for Rs26 million, which was later sold out for Rs1 billion. Various other PTI leaders and activists were also involved in that scam.