Thursday April 28, 2022
Top Story

Farah Khan among Ring Road scam beneficiaries

Farah Khan purchased 200 kanals of land for Rs26 million, which was later sold out for Rs1 billion

By News Desk
April 28, 2022

RAWALPINDI: One more name has come to the fore lately, who benefited from Ring Road scam. Farah Khan, whose name surfaced after the end of PTI government, also benefited from the controversial road project.

According to sources, Farah Khan purchased 200 kanals of land from Shahid Khan. However, the Rawalpindi administration, especially the Revenue Department, expressed ignorance about that deal.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the land was purchased for Rs26 million, which was later sold out for Rs1 billion. Various other PTI leaders and activists were also involved in that scam.

Comments

    Andrew Kenneth commented 11 hours ago

    Please share some concrete details, some authentic documents to prove these claims.

    

    Yash commented 11 hours ago

    One can point finger easily but should be able to provide evidence also.

    