Holland bounce back to beat Pakistan in Breda

ISLAMABAD: Holland bounced back brilliantly following the first test loss to beat Pakistan 4-1 in the second outing of the two-match hockey series in Breda (Holland) Wednesday.

Pakistan surprised European powerhouse 5-3 in the first test Tuesday with the hosts firing on all cylinders in the second to draw the series level 1-1.

Even in the second test, Pakistan drew the first blood as Abdul Mannan struck on the first penalty corner Pakistan received scoring in the 10th minute to give the tourists a 1-0 lead. That was all Pakistan had to show in the second test as Holland started dominating the match from the second quarter onward with some spectacular display of fast-paced hockey.

The surface that suited more to the Dutch type of hockey exposed Pakistan players’ fitness level as they found it hard to keep the same pace that was on display on Tuesday. Dutch team members were aggressive in their approach, taking no time in counterattacks.

Hid struck the equaliser for the Dutch team in the second quarter with Kun making it 2-1 on the penalty corner. Casper made it 3-1 in the third quarter which saw some fierce attacks from the host nation. On the fourth penalty corner, the Dutch team received in the last quarter, Pepijn banged home his team’s fourth to settle the matter. Though Holland team received one more penalty corner in the 57th minute, the score remained the same.

Pakistan showed lack of discipline in ball distribution and were unable to keep up the pace of the nimble-footed Dutch players. Pakistan earned three penalty corners with Mannan scoring on the first. Pakistan had their chances but failed to convert opportunities into goals. The forward line either fumbled at the goalmouth or the Dutch defense took good measures of the attacks.

“Yes, we were unable to convert opportunities into goals. We managed that in the first Test but here we failed to make the best of the opportunities coming our way. Dutch team on the other hand played fast hockey that was suited to the surface. They fully utilized home surface to take the game away from Pakistan,” Khawaja Junaid, team manager, said.

Khawaja was also unhappy with players’ responses to tough task. “It seems that back-to-back matches on two consecutive days had taken its toll on players. Pakistan players need to further improve their fitness level.”

Following Thursday’s rest and training sessions in Belgium, the Greenshirts will play one test against the host nation on Friday before moving to Spain for three-match series.