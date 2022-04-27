Mosques demolition in India flayed

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has strongly condemned the demolition of mosques in India under state patronage, calling it naked Indian state terrorism which required the Muslim rulers to intervene immediately to discharge their prime duty of protecting the fellow Muslims and their places of worship.
In a statement on Tuesday, he said demolition of the Jahangirpuri Masjid in Delhi by the state administration is a slap in the face of all those around the world who speak about religious freedom. He said extremist Hindus had burnt and ransacked the houses of hundreds of Muslims in Rajasthan and even desecrated a mosque there, while the local administration used force against the Muslims instead of stopping the extremist Hindus.
