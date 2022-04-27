Madeeha Gauhar paid tribute

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid on Monday to theatre icon Madeeha Gauhar on her 4th death anniversary at Ajoka office here.
The event was organised by Ajoka Theatre and attended by Ajoka members, Madeeha’s family and friends.
Those who spoke on the occasion included Asim Bukhari, Professor Shaista Siraj-ud-Din, writer Neelam Ahmad Bashir, Ajoka Chair Zara Salman, Chinese theatre Scholar Yu Hao Hara, Madeeha’s son and head of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem, actor Usman Zia and Ajoka general-secretary Sohail Warraich.
Young Ajoka members who spoke included Aisha Khan, Usra Irfan and Umar Bhatti. Madeeha’s husband Shahid Nadeem while welcoming the participants shared his memories and talked about her undying passion for theatre
The speakers lauded Madeeha’s contribution to the growth of meaningful theatre and peace in the face of hostile governments and intolerant sections of society. A documentary on Madeeha’s career as a director and actor was also screened.
Musical tributes were paid by Naseem Abbas, Usman Raj and Kanwal Christopher. Dancer Luke Kelvin presented a beautifully choreographed dance tribute.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has strongly condemned the demolition of mosques in India under state...
LAHORE:A very hot and dry day was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met officewarned that temperature will rise...
LAHORE:“All I need is a Tenor”, this dialogue highlights the main action of the annual English play at Forman...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives...
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry , Tourism Development Corporation Punjab and Commissioner’s Office...
LAHORE:Lahore University of Management Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad delivered a keynote address on...
Comments