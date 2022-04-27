Madeeha Gauhar paid tribute

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid on Monday to theatre icon Madeeha Gauhar on her 4th death anniversary at Ajoka office here.

The event was organised by Ajoka Theatre and attended by Ajoka members, Madeeha’s family and friends.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Asim Bukhari, Professor Shaista Siraj-ud-Din, writer Neelam Ahmad Bashir, Ajoka Chair Zara Salman, Chinese theatre Scholar Yu Hao Hara, Madeeha’s son and head of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem, actor Usman Zia and Ajoka general-secretary Sohail Warraich.

Young Ajoka members who spoke included Aisha Khan, Usra Irfan and Umar Bhatti. Madeeha’s husband Shahid Nadeem while welcoming the participants shared his memories and talked about her undying passion for theatre

The speakers lauded Madeeha’s contribution to the growth of meaningful theatre and peace in the face of hostile governments and intolerant sections of society. A documentary on Madeeha’s career as a director and actor was also screened.

Musical tributes were paid by Naseem Abbas, Usman Raj and Kanwal Christopher. Dancer Luke Kelvin presented a beautifully choreographed dance tribute.