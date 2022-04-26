Nawaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

LONDON: The Government of Pakistan has issued a new passport to the PMLN leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, enabling him to travel to Pakistan.

This correspondent has seen evidence which shows that Nawaz Sharif’s passport was issued on April 23, 2022 at 2:49 PST. The passport was issued in Islamabad. The nature of passport is “ordinary” and it was made in the “urgent” category, according to the available evidence.

The former prime minister’s new passport is valid for 10 years – till April 2032. The passport’s status is “active” as per the evidence shared by a trusted source. This correspondent had learnt from a credible source that Nawaz Sharif’s appointment for fingerprints at Pakistan High Commission was set for 23rd April 2022 but the appointment was cancelled at the last minute. It’s not clear why the appointment was cancelled.

The newly sworn-in Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said last week that a diplomatic passport was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's right and will be issued to him. He said: "It is unfortunate that a person who has been prime minister three times is being deprived of national citizenship." The passport issued to Nawaz Sharif is not diplomatic but "ordinary".



The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the possible issuance of a diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif. The court dismissed the petition stating that it is “based on unreliable material and is, therefore, frivolous”.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha had filed a petition in the IHC based on media reports that said Nawaz Sharif was being issued a diplomatic passport on the instructions of his brother and newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the federal government directed the Ministry of Interior for the renewal of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar's passports. The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — the younger brother of Nawaz — was sworn in as the premier following the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from office.

Imran Khan’s government had refused to renew Nawaz's passport after it expired in February last year but then-interior minister Sheikh Rasheed had said if the PMLN supremo wanted to return he could be issued a special certificate.

The PMLN supremo was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019, and a month later, he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks — but he is still in London to date.

Khan had repeatedly lashed out at Nawaz for going abroad for treatment, but earlier in February, he noted that letting the PMLN supremo leave Pakistan was a "major mistake" of his government.