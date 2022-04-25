Minimum fitrana fixed at Rs170 per person

Islamabad: The minimum amount of Fitrana, an obligatory charitable donation by affluent Muslims to the poor and needy before Eid-ul-Fitr, has been fixed at Rs170 per person in 2022, said former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

Under the Islamic Shariah, every adult Muslim who was mature (baligh), sane, conscious, financially able, and possesses food in excess of needs on the eve of Eid al-Fitr must pay Fitrana.

The head of household can also pay Zakat al-Fitr for their dependants such as children, servants, and any dependent relatives. The rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of a basket of items, including flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

According to a chart shared by Mufti Muneeb, the minimum amount that should be given in charity was Rs170 with respect to wheat (around 2 kg), in accordance with Barley (4kg) it was Rs480 or 540, with respect to the price of dates and Raisins it was Rs1,600 and 2,800 respectively. Fitrana with respect to second class Raisin was Rs2,200 per head, he said. It was not advisable to pay after Eid prayer. However, if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at the proper time, then he/she should pay it as soon as possible.