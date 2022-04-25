Two tehsil chairmen-elect join JUIF in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The tehsil chairman elect-Pattan and tehsil chairman-elect Suo have joined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), a party leader said on Sunday.

“The JUIF has become the largest single party in three Kohistan districts as two tehsil chairmen who were elected as independent aspirants joined the party,” Hidayatullah Shah, the deputy provincial head of JUIF, told reporters here.

Maulana Rehmatullah and Mohammad Aziz who were elected tehsil chairmen from Pattan tehsil of Lower Kohistan and Suo tehsil of Upper Kohistan, respectively, joined the JUIF at a meeting attended among others by the party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.