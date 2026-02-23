Prince William plans bold shake-up to restore public trust amid Andrew drama

Prince William is said to be planning his own changes to the monarchy as the Royal family faces growing pressure following the arrest of his “disgraced” uncle, Andrew.

An insider said that the Prince of Wales will stood by King Charles in time of need but if need be, he will take matters in his own hands.

The source spilt to The Mirror that William wants to modernise how the institution runs, with a stronger focus on transparency and accountability in order to win back public’s trust.

During the ongoing scrutiny over Andrew’s controversy surrounding his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein, William is trying his best to help his cancer-stricken father.

However, the source said the future King believes the monarchy must evolve to stay relevant.

“There is a clear acknowledgment that the issues surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have had an effect on public trust and there is united willingness to change that,” they said.

The source added, “The Prince of Wales has a clear focus and is determined to help the King in any way he can to restore that trust with the public and long term.

“Right now, the family and the country need stability, but there will come a time when he will bring in his own changes to ensure that accountability and purpose are front and centre of not only his role but the role of the institution.”