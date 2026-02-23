Apple developing AI pendant powered by in-house visual models

Apple is reportedly building a new generation of AI-powered wearables, including AirPods with cameras, smart glasses, and an AI-powered pendant that can interpret a user’s environment and react accordingly in real-time.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is developing its own visual AI models to power these upcoming products. These models are expected to enhance the company’s existing Visual Intelligence system, which was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro line in 2024.

Apple AI pendant features

Reportedly, the Apple AI pendant will be similar to normal pendants that would be worn around the neck. The wearable will be equipped with multiple sensors and cameras. It will interpret what the user is viewing and respond to questions based on the context of the situation, such as pointing out objects or offering related information.

Similarly, the reported smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods may use these in-house visual models to deliver real-time assistance. To date, Visual Intelligence on the iPhone powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT for multimodal responses.

The report also states that Apple has cancelled its plans for an Apple Watch that features cameras.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently stated that the company is soon going to enter the tech market with new AI-powered products.