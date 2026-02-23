Apple iPhone 18 Pro series to launch in bold red colour: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a new bold red finish for one of the most anticipated series, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company is testing a new red finish to use as the main colour for its 2026 Pro series.

The iPhone 18 series will launch in September, according to multiple rumours which state that the Pro and Pro Max models will be the main focus of the release event.

iPhone 18 series colours (expected)

According to Bloomberg, the new deep red finish will become the main showcase colour for this year, just as Cosmic Orange served that purpose for the iPhone 17 Pro series in 2025.

The orange finish was said to have received a lot of interest in regions such as China, where some consumers likened it to the signature colour of luxury brand Hermès. Apple is now said to be eager to capitalise on this success with an even bolder red finish.

While there have also been rumours of purple and brown versions, rumours indicate these may simply be variations of the same red concept rather than entirely separate colours. It remains unclear whether Apple will retain the Cosmic Orange option alongside the new red finish.

Meanwhile, Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone, often referred to as the iPhone Fold, is said to follow a more restrained design language. Instead of bold experimental colours, the foldable device may launch in what Gurman describes as “more utilitarian” shades. Expected options include dark grey, black, silver or white.

Previous reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone could debut together in September.