Want to boost ties with Russia, Shehbaz responds to Putin

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Russia, local media reported.

According to sources, the premier has written a counter letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the reply letter, PM Shehbaz thanked President Putin for the congratulatory message, sources said.

According to the text of the letter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would like to support Russia on the issue of Afghanistan. The Russian president had written a letter last week congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister. He also expressed the desire to deepen cooperation between the two countries. Foreign Office officials said resetting ties with Russia was a decision taken by the state long time back, keeping in view the changing regional and international alignments.