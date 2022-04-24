Sui gas outage protested

HARIPUR: The residents of different localities of Khalabat Township on Saturday staged protest against the prolonged loadshedding of Sui gas and warned of continuing protest if the situation was not improved within two days.

The residents of Muhallah Alflah, Jagal and Muhallah Ilyasi of sector No-2 Khalabat Township led by Qari Muhammad Ihjaz, Muhammad Ibrahim, Sajid Tofiq and others took out a protest procession against the suspension of gas supply to their localities.

They said that the SNGPL authorities had started loadshedding of Sui gas during Iftar and Sehr time for the last few days due to which the people were exposed to difficulties while cooking food.

The speakers said that the SNGPL officials were informed about the gas suspension problem but to no avail. They asked the district administration to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to their areas during Iftar and Sehr time, otherwise, they would intensify their protest.