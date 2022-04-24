JAC warns of countrywide protest for recovery of missing Shia persons

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Shia missing persons and families of enforced disappearance on Saturday warned of a countrywide protest if their loved ones were not recovered.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the central procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) in Karachi on Saturday, Shia leaders Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Aqeel, Allama Haider Abbas Abidi, Allama Razi Haider and Allama Nazir Abbas Naqvi expressed grave concern over the non-recovery of their loved ones, and alleged that the state institutions were not serious about their recovery.

“This is not limited to the forced disappearance or their recovery only; there are reports that some of them have been killed,” said Allama Iqbal Rizvi. “The families of the missing persons are questioning us whether their loved ones are alive or they have been killed.”

The leaders appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief of the army staff to help the families of the missing persons.

“President Arif Alvi had promised to resolve the issue of the missing persons. Imagine what would have happened to your family if the state institutions had kidnapped your [the president’s] children?” they asked.

The Shia leaders warned of countrywide protests by blocking the main highways if their loved ones were not recovered, saying that the state institutions would be their target in the protests. Despite repeated assurances from the authorities, the missing persons had not been traced, they said.