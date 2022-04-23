Russia illegally occupied islands: Japan

TOKYO: Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades on Friday as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine. The two nations have long been engaged in attempts to agree a post-World War II treaty, but the islands held by Moscow and claimed by Tokyo remain a key sticking point. Japan’s foreign ministry last used the expression in its annual policy report in 2003 to describe the islands, which Moscow calls the Kurils and Tokyo the Northern Territories.
ISTANBUL: One of Turkey’s most famous prisoners made his final appeal for freedom on Friday, at the culmination of a...
HUNTSVILLE, United States: Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of...
GUWAHATI, India: A state lawmaker in India was arrested for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet,...
COLOMBO: By the time he reached a third Colombo pharmacy out of stock of the drug his cancer-stricken wife desperately...
SEATTLE: President Joe Biden was marking Earth Day on Friday by ordering protections for the United States’ ancient...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta chief on Friday called for face-to-face peace talks with the country’s established ethnic...
Comments