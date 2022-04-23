Pervaiz greets Qureshi, terms PTI public meeting successful

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the PTI’s Lahore public meeting remained successful.
Felicitating Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said for the first time people were seen coming themselves to take part in the rally walking several kilometers on foot, he added.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI and PML-Q pledge made to work together was continuing successfully. Both ally parties stood with Imran Khan in difficult time which Tehrik-e-Insaaf views appreciably, he added. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former federal minister Shehryar Afridi
PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi and former MNA Zain Qureshi called on Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi at their residence here Friday. They exchanged views regarding matters of mutual interest and future line of action, including national political situation. During the meeting, former Provincial Minister Basharat Raja, Azhar Bukhari, Engineer Amir Shah, Mustafa, Shahzaib and Saeed Nazir were also present.
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Library Book Club arranged a special programme in reverence to Ramazan-ul-Mubarik, death...
LAHORE:An agreement of Joint Doctoral and Master Training Programmes was signed between University of Education,...
Mr Ayaz Viqar Khan, son of Brig Viqar Rashid Khan, ex-chairman NTC, has been declared Covid-19 Pandemic Warrior of...
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets for the written examination of MA/MSc Part-I...
LAHORE:The four-day workshop “Journalists’ safety during conflicts and working on sensitive issues” organised by...
LAHORE:A seminar on "Iqbal and Khudi" was organised at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra on the first day of Youm-e-Khudi on...
Comments