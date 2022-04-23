Pakistan to participate in Asian Track Cycling in New Delhi

LAHORE: President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Syed Azhar Ali Shah on Friday said that the Pakistan cycling team would participate in the forthcoming Asian Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi, India to be scheduled from June 18-22 this year.

In a message to 'The News', Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the decision about the participation of the national team in the Asian Track Cycling Championship has been taken in the Executive Council meeting of the federation.

He said in this connection, trials for selection of cyclists will be held on May 8 at Cycling Velodrome Lahore. He further informed that in this regard all affiliated units of PCF including Pakistan Army and WAPDA have been directed to field their riders before the selection committee.

Shah advised the team manager to ensure that all those riders who are nominated by them for trial should have a valid passport plus valid cycling license.

He said that in the past the POA did not grant accreditation to PCF in various international sports events due to which the cyclists missed many important international events, adding that the POA must change their attitude towards cycling and give due status to PCF.

Azhar also appealed to the concerned quarters to allow PCF to participate in the coming South Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.