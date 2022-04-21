US Congresswoman Ilhan Umer met Imran Khan in Islamabad on April 20. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday took a swipe at the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and questioned his meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar, reports Geo News.

The Congresswoman, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, April 20-24, had meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi as well as Imran Khan. "Was the meeting with the American Congresswoman part of a conspiracy or was it interference?" the minister asked Imran Khan in a statement. "Which US conspiracy did you discuss with Ilhan Omar?"

He went on to say why Imran Khan, who was accusing the former opposition of hatching a conspiracy along with the United States against his government, was meeting Americans. Sana asked, "Which conspiracy are you brewing now?"

The interior minister said that if Imran Khan does not come clean before the nation regarding his meeting with the congresswoman, the government will initiate a probe into it. "The nation deserves to know the truth. Otherwise, Imran Niazi, following his tradition, might bring forth another letter in a few days."



Sanaullah said that the man who used to incite the nation against the United States was now "laughing and talking to the Americans". Why did the person who provoked the nation with the slogans of "absolutely not" say "absolutely yes" to the meeting with the Congresswoman, Sanaullah questioned.

In his tweet on Wednesday, PMLN leader Pervaiz Rashid said hypocrisy is the name of Imran's politics. He said Imran meets US congresswoman in the day and then creates fuss about conspiracies.