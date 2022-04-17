Twitterati try to define conspiracy, intervention

LAHORE: Filthy exchanges aside, the social media is also hosting civilized, interesting, funny and thoughtful conversations on its various platforms to differentiate between conspiracy and interference.

Journalist Waseem Abbasi tweeted the statement of the spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatya Janta Party where he had denounced then prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) on December 10, 2019. The journalist asked: “Did Khan Sahib conspire against India by giving a statement? India had termed his statement interference.”

BJP spokesperson had stated: "Imran Khan's comments on India's legislation constitute blatant interference in India's affairs ..With your views similar to the Congress on Article 370, CAB (Citizenship (Amendment) Bill), etc, Tehreek-e-Insaf is looking like a new partner of Cong-led UPA."

The journalist received a few responses rebutting his analogy.

Another journalist Kamran Yusuf tweeted a Foreign Office (FO) statement January 27, 2020 which had termed the then Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis’s tweets “a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and hence, unwarranted.”

“What can be done if one cannot see the difference between interference and conspiracy,” Yousuf commented on FO’s statement.

And when journalist Hassan Nisar asked in his tweet, “Can someone tell me the difference between external intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs, and foreign conspiracy,” a twitter user Usman Ahmad responded in a funny manner.

He conjured up a scenario of a neighbour jumping into a husband-wife quarrel, and explained that if the neighbor begins siding with the wife, it would be interference, but if he entices the wife, and plans to poison the food to kill the husband, it would be conspiracy.