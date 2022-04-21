PTI’s Shahzad Waseem notified Senate opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem was notified leader of the opposition in the Senate Wednesday.

He was nominated for the slot by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and afterwards, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani issued a notification of making him the leader of the opposition. Previously, he was the leader of the house before the inception of a new coalition government, following the ouster of PTI-led government of ex-PM Imran Khan through a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. PPPP’s senator and former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani served as leader of the opposition before Wednesday’s notification.

Meanwhile, Ms Pang Chunxue, Deputy Head of Mission Chinese embassy called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House Wednesday. Issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties and CPEC projects were discussed during the meeting.

Senate chairman said Pakistan attaches great importance to the role of China in global and regional affairs. Sanjrani said the government of Pakistan is keen to further expand economic ties with China. “Multilateral partnership between Pakistan and China is an important aspect of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” Senate chairman emphasised.

He said Chinese investment in industrialisation, agriculture and digital technologies needs to be further enhanced. CPEC would prove to be a game changer for the region which would usher in a new era of development, he added. The deputy head of mission Chinese embassy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability and expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC. She assured of playing her role in boosting ties with Pakistan at all levels.