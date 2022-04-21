Railway employee arrested for theft

LAHORE:A railway employee was arrested for stealing copper wire of railway here on Wednesday. Railway police Mughalpura division female Sub-Inspector (SI) Mafia Yasmeen has arrested the employee of carriage shops Mughalpura. SI Mafia Yasmeen and other police officers and special branch officials on suspicion stopped the employee of SS Tank Repair Shop, Carriage and Wagon Shops and frisked him and recovered 15-kg precious pure copper wire from him. The accused admitted to stealing the wire. He was booked under section 380PPC on the complaint of the SI.

SHOT DEAD: A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Baghbanpura area on Wednesday. Reportedly, two unidentified suspects intercepted the victim Haji Manzoor and shot at him. He received fatal injuries and was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.