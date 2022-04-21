IG orders crackdown against selling kites, metallic cord online

LAHORE:On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special operations of police teams are underway in the province to curb kite-flying and firing in the air.

The IG Punjab directed all supervisory officers of the province to bring those kite-flyers who fly kites in the dark of night to justice and wreak crackdown on those selling online kites and metallic cords, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

He said that special operations should be carried out against kite-flyers in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities and there should be no delay in taking action against accused involved in manufacturing and selling of kites and metallic strings. He said that even the accused who spread terror by firing in the air do not deserve any sympathy and strict legal action should be taken against violators. He said that in case of any incident of death by metallic string in any district in future, the supervisory officers concerned would be called for reply.

The IG Punjab said that special campaign should be intensified in collaboration with district administration, civil society and parents for prevention of kite-flying. He stressed the citizens to report 15 against kite-flying and firing in the air so that immediate action could be taken against the violators. Punjab Police spokesperson said that in the first three months of this year, 7,918 cases were registered against kite-flying and firing in the province and 8,500 persons were arrested. In this regard, 639,151 kites and 15,859 pulleys were recovered. Giving details of other ranges of province, he said that 2,032 cases of kite flying and aerial firing were registered in Lahore and 2,069 people were rounded up.

In Rawalpindi region, 1,136 cases were registered against kite-flying and aerial firing and 1,166 people were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 1,327 cases were registered against kite-flying and aerial firing while 1,395 people were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 1,719 cases were registered while 1,958 people were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 522 cases were registered while 602 people were arrested.

In Multan region, 389 cases were registered against kite-flying and firing while 423 people were arrested.

transferred: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of six police officers here on Wednesday. Lt Col ® Muhammad Shahid has been posted as Additional Director North SPU Punjab, Lahore, Lt Col ® Nadeem Khan as Additional Director SSP Central-II SPU Punjab, Lahore, Major ® Rana Qaisar as Deputy Director Security South Wing-2 SPU Lahore (Sahiwal), Major ® Daood Aslam as Deputy Director Security-I Wing-2, SPU Lahore and Ejaz Rasheed as SP Investigation Internal Accountability Branch Capital City District Lahore (OPS). Major ® Ghulam Safdar has been directed to look after the work of the post of Addl Director Central-I SPU Punjab, Lahore.