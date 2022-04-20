Rowdy behaviour

What happened in the Punjab Assembly was deplorable. In the 1990s, during the first term of the Nawaz Sharif government, there was a lot of indiscipline in the Punjab Assembly; slogans and name calling among the parties were common, but there were no incidents of physical fights among lawmakers. No one got beaten or injured. It was disappointing to see our lawmakers using abusive and foul language and physically beating each other.
I would advise PM Shehbaz Sharif to act wisely, consult his cabinet and seek support from the opposition parties. Lawmakers should not indulge in useless arguments or discussions as some prominent and experienced PML-N are seen almost daily on various TV channels and in press briefings.
Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood
Rawalpindi
