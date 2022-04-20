Siraj wants early polls, electoral reforms

LAHORE: On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the supply of 10-kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs450 will start in open market from Thursday (tomorrow) in Punjab.

According to Pakistan Flour Mills Association, earlier the subsidised flour was only available in limited quantities in special Ramazan bazaars. Now flour mills will not produce flour in 20-kg packing. The Punjab Food Department will provide wheat to flour mills at a subsidised price of Rs1,600 per 40-kg. Cheap flour will be sold in markets and Ramazan bazaars and the scheme will end before Eid. Flour mills would be bound to make eight bags of flour out of 40-kg wheat. Till the end of Ramazan, cheap flour will be sold in open market and Ramazan bazaars.

Inter-Faith Iftar Dinner: The Youth Development Foundation (YDF) organised 10th Annual Inter-Faith Iftar Dinner at a local hotel here on Tuesday. People of different faiths, Muslim religious leaders, Youth Development Foundation alumni of different faiths and more than 90 students from various universities attended the ceremony. The event featured examples of coexistence and short documentaries on various places of worship across the country.

In his address, Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director, YDF, said such iftar dinner promoted unity and solidarity. He said the series of Inter-Faith Iftar Dinner started ten years ago, now expanding beyond Punjab. He said that many non-Muslims are still reluctant to drink even a glass of water from a public place in honour of Ramazan.