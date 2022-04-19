Pakistan wants to enhance ties with EU countries: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Romanian Ambassador Nicolae Goia Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including the latest situation in Afghanistan, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with Romania were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union (EU) countries, and “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest”.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.